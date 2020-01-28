FY2020 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation Increased by DA Davidson (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.87. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WAL. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of WAL opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.60. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,650 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

