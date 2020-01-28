FY2021 EPS Estimates for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Decreased by Analyst

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Proofpoint in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.38.

PFPT has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $128.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $95.72 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $295,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,841 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

