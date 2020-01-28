G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Short Interest Update

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTHX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.72. 207,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,989. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $826.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.23.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTHX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.43.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

