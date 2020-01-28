Game.com (GTC) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Game.com token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, Gate.io and HADAX. Over the last week, Game.com has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Game.com has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and $1.08 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Game.com Token Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official website is game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com.

Game.com Token Trading

Game.com can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io, BitForex and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

