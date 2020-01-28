GameCredits (GAME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $12,533.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00664592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007354 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00034513 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000506 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Upbit, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Coinrail, BitBay, Bittrex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

