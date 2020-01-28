GAPS (GAP) Hits Market Cap of $64.96 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One GAPS token can currently be bought for approximately $6.50 or 0.00069732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. GAPS has a total market cap of $64.96 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00048887 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,369.34 or 1.00663631 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00041184 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

