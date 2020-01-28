Garlicoin (GRLC) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $25,233.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Nanex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon.

About Garlicoin

Get Garlicoin alerts:

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 53,930,025 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.