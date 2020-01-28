Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 132,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $12,455,989.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 254,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $24,148,572.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 826,185 shares of company stock valued at $77,782,791 in the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Garmin by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Garmin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $98.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin has a 12 month low of $67.05 and a 12 month high of $101.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.90.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

