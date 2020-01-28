Gartner (IT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gartner (NYSE:IT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Gartner has set its FY19 guidance at $3.39-3.64 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Gartner had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gartner to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gartner alerts:

NYSE IT opened at $159.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.81. Gartner has a 52 week low of $124.77 and a 52 week high of $171.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total value of $5,609,153.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,357,437.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $207,502.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,981 shares of company stock worth $9,388,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.