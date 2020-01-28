Gas Achieves Market Cap of $11.18 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Gas has a market cap of $11.18 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00011815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Switcheo Network, Bitinka and Coinnest. During the last seven days, Gas has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.38 or 0.03215977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00193413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121210 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Kucoin, OKEx, DragonEX, Binance, Coinnest, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Bitinka, Poloniex, Huobi, Gate.io and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

