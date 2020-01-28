GCN Coin Market Cap Reaches $193,036.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 130.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 164.4% against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $24.68, $18.94 and $7.50. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $193,036.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00652422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009949 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007430 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00034925 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

