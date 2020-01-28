Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Short Interest Down 16.0% in January

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 639,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Generac stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,348. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39. Generac has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $107.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Generac had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GNRC. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on shares of Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $503,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,584,088.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 347.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.