General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,472 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 112,158,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,177,663,000 after purchasing an additional 364,061 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 103.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 287,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 146,500 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 903.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 443,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 398,868 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $11.78. 38,697,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,679,168. The firm has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several research firms have commented on GE. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.23.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

