GenesisX Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $59,427.00 and $29.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,702,169 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

