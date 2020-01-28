Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNCA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 11th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genocea Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. 72,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,022. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $57.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.