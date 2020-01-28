German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,700 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 576,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days.

GABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

NASDAQ GABC traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $35.33. 78,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,739. The company has a market capitalization of $934.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66. German American Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 367.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 194.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 13.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

