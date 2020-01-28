Gexan (GEX) Price Hits $0.0292 on Top Exchanges

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Gexan has a total market cap of $73,215.00 and $3,637.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gexan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Gexan has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gexan Profile

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,832,951 coins and its circulating supply is 2,510,434 coins. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

