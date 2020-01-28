Giant 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,621.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Giant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.42, $24.71, $33.89 and $7.59. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Giant has a market capitalization of $94,419.00 and $3,621.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013900 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00096218 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00034249 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003670 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000221 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000802 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,891,123 coins and its circulating supply is 6,891,119 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.59, $20.33, $50.68, $33.89, $10.42, $24.71, $11.91, $18.98, $5.63, $31.10, $70.83 and $13.92. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

