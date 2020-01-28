Gifto (GTO) Market Cap Hits $5.86 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 20.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Gifto has a market cap of $5.86 million and $1.29 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One Gifto token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, BiteBTC and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gifto Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, CoinTiger, Bibox, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Binance, BiteBTC, OKEx, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Upbit, Kryptono, Coinnest and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

