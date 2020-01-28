GINcoin (GIN) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last week, GINcoin has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $98,726.00 and approximately $1,028.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,035.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.93 or 0.01914814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.97 or 0.04074381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00653529 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00123540 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00731115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010022 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00029509 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00615653 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,024,838 coins and its circulating supply is 8,024,828 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

