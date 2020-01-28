Global Currency Reserve Price Reaches $0.0136 (GCR)

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Global Currency Reserve has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $3,537.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00022420 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006066 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

GCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,882,278 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official website is gcrcoin.com. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide.

Global Currency Reserve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Currency Reserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

