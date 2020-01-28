Global Digital Content (GDC) Hits Market Cap of $3.02 Million

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Global Digital Content has a market cap of $3.02 million and $38,675.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Global Digital Content token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00650250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009676 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007354 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00034460 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Global Digital Content Profile

GDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool.

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

