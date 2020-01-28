Global Social Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $143,705.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Global Social Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Rfinex, OKEx and HADAX. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $143,705.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.11 or 0.03213505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00192869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00120726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, OKEx, Rfinex and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

