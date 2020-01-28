Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,712 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Global X MLP ETF worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 42,243 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 206.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,620,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after buying an additional 1,091,796 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 194,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13.

