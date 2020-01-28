GoChain Market Cap Tops $18.05 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One GoChain coin can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, Binance, Kucoin and DragonEX. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $18.05 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoChain has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.75 or 0.03166243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00194818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00123582 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoChain was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,075,332,992 coins and its circulating supply is 895,443,311 coins. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Binance, Coinall, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

