Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Short Interest Update

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMLP shares. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 26.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golar LNG Partners stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. Golar LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.22 million, a P/E ratio of -15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $74.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.47 million. Golar LNG Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

