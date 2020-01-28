GoldCoin (GLC) Price Up 19.7% This Week

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One GoldCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. GoldCoin has a market cap of $369,353.00 and $303.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

