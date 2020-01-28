Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,835 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $67.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

