Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €41.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €41.00 ($47.67) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €54.63 ($63.52).

Renault stock traded up €0.45 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €35.56 ($41.34). The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($117.09). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €47.99.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

