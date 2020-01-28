Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS IDRSF traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585. Idorsia has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $34.53.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

