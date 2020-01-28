Golem (GNT) Price Reaches $0.0402 on Exchanges

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Golem token can now be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Iquant, Bitbns and GOPAX. Golem has a market capitalization of $39.36 million and $3.00 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golem has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.38 or 0.03215977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00193413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121210 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Golem

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Iquant, BitMart, WazirX, Cobinhood, CoinExchange, Koinex, Huobi, BitBay, Upbit, YoBit, Tux Exchange, GOPAX, OOOBTC, Vebitcoin, Binance, Gate.io, Braziliex, Poloniex, DragonEX, Livecoin, Mercatox, Liqui, Bithumb, OKEx, ABCC, Bittrex, BigONE, Tidex, Zebpay, Bitbns, Ethfinex, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.