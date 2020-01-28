Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Short Interest Down 13.0% in January

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,670,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 9,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,381,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,709,000 after purchasing an additional 87,414 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,550.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,207,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,513 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 52.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,179,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,399,000 after purchasing an additional 749,680 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 69.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after purchasing an additional 655,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,493,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. 2,121,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,324. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

