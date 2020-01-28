GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.55.

GPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

GoPro stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,479. The firm has a market cap of $679.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. GoPro has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. GoPro had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GoPro will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $65,423.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,388 shares in the company, valued at $536,930.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $28,725.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,447.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,377 shares of company stock worth $136,948. 22.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in GoPro by 2,404.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 26,517 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in GoPro by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

