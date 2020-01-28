Gossipcoin (GOSS) Market Capitalization Tops $13,135.00

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. Gossipcoin has a total market capitalization of $13,135.00 and $10.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gossipcoin has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. One Gossipcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.44 or 0.03145554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00195244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00123821 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 31,944,713 coins. Gossipcoin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin.

Buying and Selling Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossipcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossipcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

