Graft Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Graft has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Graft coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Graft has a total market capitalization of $231,050.00 and $146.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00728712 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003388 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001312 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001817 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.