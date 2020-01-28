Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) PT Raised to GBX 945 at Peel Hunt

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 945 ($12.43) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GFTU. Peel Hunt cut shares of Grafton Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,060 ($13.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 895 ($11.77).

GFTU stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 884.50 ($11.64). The stock had a trading volume of 109,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,986. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Grafton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 643.50 ($8.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 948 ($12.47). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 878.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 795.61.

In related news, insider David Arnold acquired 2,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 786 ($10.34) per share, with a total value of £21,756.48 ($28,619.42).

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

