Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Graham has a dividend payout ratio of -1,466.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Graham to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of GHM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,658. Graham has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.03 million, a PE ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Graham will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GHM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

In related news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $34,931.39. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.