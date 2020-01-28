Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $27.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Graham an industry rank of 200 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Graham alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GHM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

GHM opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.03 million, a P/E ratio of -62.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. Graham has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $23.77.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 million. Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graham will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $34,931.39. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Graham by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Graham by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the third quarter worth $239,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Graham during the second quarter worth $1,661,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 16.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 73,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graham (GHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.