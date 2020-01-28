Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Update

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 51,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:GHM traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $20.02. 18,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,682. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.03 million, a PE ratio of -62.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 million. Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.27%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $34,931.39. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graham during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

