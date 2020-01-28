Graviocoin Price Up 22.3% Over Last Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $505,047.00 and approximately $1,174.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.75 or 0.03166243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00194818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00123582 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,252,212,207 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,417,207 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

