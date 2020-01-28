Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Short Interest Up 17.4% in January

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 834,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Green Dot from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,494,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,799,000 after buying an additional 42,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after buying an additional 186,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 1,544.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,317,000 after buying an additional 313,383 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,779,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GDOT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,318. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $79.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

