Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Greencore Group (LON:GNC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Greencore Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 249.29 ($3.28).

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Shares of Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 244 ($3.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 183.35 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 282.20 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 259.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 235.05.

In other news, insider Helen Rose purchased 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £352.34 ($463.48).

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.