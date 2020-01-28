Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.22 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

NYSE GHL opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $325.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GHL. ValuEngine raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

