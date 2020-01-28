Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Up 16.6% in January

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 866,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNLN shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane from $18.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

GNLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.72. 98,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,918. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.58). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 60.54% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $44.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $405,000.00. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio bought 56,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $204,641.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 718.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

