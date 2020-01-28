Grid+ (GRID) Market Cap Tops $2.25 Million

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Grid+ has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ token can now be bought for about $0.0574 or 0.00000631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last week, Grid+ has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.41 or 0.03168691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00195058 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00123634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ launched on July 12th, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy. Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io. Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86.

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

