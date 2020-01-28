Grin Price Hits $1.04 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Grin has a total market cap of $33.95 million and approximately $29.47 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00011166 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, LBank, TradeOgre and Bisq.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000550 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000806 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 32,554,560 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, TradeOgre, LBank, BitForex, KuCoin, Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.