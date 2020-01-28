Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CFO Sells $662,062.50 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $662,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GO stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.50. 999,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,778. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

