Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Position Trimmed by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda decreased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,800 shares during the period. Grupo Televisa SAB comprises about 1.5% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.14% of Grupo Televisa SAB worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 104.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 573,731 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 85.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 50,312 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 22.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 239,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 82,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,444. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays cut Grupo Televisa SAB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Televisa SAB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

