GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) Short Interest Update

GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.6 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTYH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GTY Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of GTY Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

GTYH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.13. 17,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,665. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.24. GTY Technology has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in GTY Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GTY Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in GTY Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in GTY Technology by 41.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.