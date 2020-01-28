Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 10,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 23.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on GES shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen raised Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Guess? currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE:GES traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,733. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Guess? has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $615.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Guess? will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.92%.

In other Guess? news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 372,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 185,374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 1,168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,790,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

